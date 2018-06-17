'We're invading Winnipeg': WSO holds pop-up concerts throughout the city

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is getting a little fresh air this weekend.

Musicians from the orchestra have left the Centennial Concert Hall to hold a series concerts at various spots around Winnipeg Saturday and Sunday as part of their WSO in the City Pop-Up Blitz concert series.

The series sees "bite-sized" groups of WSO musicians performing free concerts in different areas of the city, including Transcona, North Kildonan, The Forks, Assiniboine Park, Downtown, St. Vital and St. Boniface.

Ryan Diduck, vice president of audience services with the WSO, says the pop-up concerts help bring new audiences to the orchestra. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"We're trying to pop up anywhere in the city — we're invading Winnipeg," said Ryan Diduck, vice president of audience services with the WSO.

"Throughout the year we do about 70 concerts indoors at the concert hall and not everyone can make it to the concert hall to enjoy the symphony," Diduck said.

"This brings out a different crowd of people and we get to expose the symphony to people who may not ever consider coming, so it's a great way to connect with the community."

'A beautiful day in the park'

A dozen concerts were held Saturday and another six will be held Sunday.

"It makes for a beautiful day in the park," said Larry Baillie, who took in a performance by a string quartet at the Duck Pond at Assiniboine Park with his parents Saturday.

Baillie said he appreciates the difficulties the musicians face playing in the elements.

"I can image the challenges of playing outside when all the music sheets blew in the wind."

A string ensemble plays at Assiniboine Park Saturday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Kathy Taylor was walking through the park when she came across the concert. She stopped to watch and called the experience a nice surprise.

"They're amazing," she said. "We think it adds another dimension to the park… there's something for everybody and this is yet another attraction and it gets people out and enjoying the outdoors, nature, animals and each other."

Start of the WSO summer series

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra executive director Trudy Schroeder says that element of surprise is one of her favourite parts of the pop-up series.

"Imagine turning the corner at The Forks or the Manitoba Children's Museum and suddenly there's a fabulous group," she told CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show host Nadia Kidwai Saturday.

"Usually you see the whole orchestra — 67 people in one big chunk — but today it's like it's one of those deconstructed salads," she said.

"You can go to a whole bunch of different places in Winnipeg and surprise yourself."

In all 12 concerts were held Saturday and another six will be held Sunday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The pop up shows kick off the WSO's Symphony in the City series, which includes three full orchestra concerts from June 19-27.

The summer series includes a free concert at the Centennial Concert Hall on June 19, a collaboration with JUNO Award-winning, Canadian roots-rockers The Bros. Landreth on June 20, and a concert at Knox United Church on June 27.

Sunday's pop-up shows get started at 2 p.m. For more information and locations, visit wso.ca