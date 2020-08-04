More swimming pools reopening, lessons coming back in August: City of Winnipeg

More swimming pools in Winnipeg will be opening this week, the city says — and with them will be the return of swimming lessons.

Swimming lessons will only be taking place at Pan Am Pool — located on Poseidon Bay in River Heights — starting August 10, and registration for lessons opens 8 a.m. Wednesday, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

Morning lessons will run between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., while afternoon lessons go between 4:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Lessons will be in 45-minute sessions with staggered start and end times to reduce congregations at entrances and exits.

Participants are asked to show up dressed and ready to swim, as there will be limited access to lockers, change rooms and showers, the city said.

Some sections of those facilities will be marked off to ensure physical distancing is followed, the city added.

Children participating in lessons are asked to practice good hand hygiene, as well as physical distancing while in the pool.

Parents are encouraged to join their child in the water to make sure they stay at least two metres from others, the city said.

Parents may be asked to accompany their child in the water anyway, should the child be unable to stay two metres from other swimmers, the city said.

Anyone interested in registering their children for swimming lessons should visit leisureONLINE or contact 311.

More pools reopening in August

More pools throughout Winnipeg are opening this week, and more will be reopening in the coming weeks.

Four wading pools opened Tuesday:

Central Corydon Community Centre, 1 Sir John Franklin Road.

Ducharme Park, 65 Morrow Avenue.

Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre, 510 King Street.

Elmwood Winter Club, 75 Brazier Street.

While two more wading pools will be opening Thursday:

Bruce Park, 1966 Portage Avenue.

King Edward & Ness Playground, 334 King Edward Street.

The city says that people not in the same cohort must maintain at least two metres from each other at all times while at the pool, and there will be limited washroom availability.

Starting next week, indoor pools and community recreation facilities in Winnipeg will be reopening in stages as well.

Four indoor pools will open on August 10:

Margaret Grant Pool, 625 Dalhousie Drive.

Seven Oaks Pool, 444 Adsum Drive.

St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool, 644 Parkdale Street.

Sergeant Tommy Prince Place, 90 Sinclair Street.

Weight rooms opening

Several recreation centres will be allowing the public to access their weight rooms starting on August 17:

Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, 625 Osborne Street.

Freight House Recreation Centre, #1 – 200 Isabel Street.

Peguis Trail Health & Fitness Centre, 1400 Rothesay Street.

Sergeant Tommy Prince Place, 90 Sinclair Street.

People must reserve a time slot before going to any of these facilities, the city said. Blocks will be offered on week-by-week basis and reservations can be made up to 30 minutes in advance, assuming there's space in that time slot.

Every Thursday, another week of available swim and fitness time blocks will be added for registration.

People can register for time slots at leisureONLINE, or at the facilities themselves as they open.