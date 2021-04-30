Winnipeg reopening registration for spring swimming lessons Monday

Registration for City of Winnipeg swimming lessons this spring will resume next week.

Swimming lesson registration was put on hold earlier this month, while the city waited to see if new public health orders would affect the lessons.

Registration will reopen at 8 a.m. on May 3, the city said in a Friday news release.

Winnipeggers can register online, by calling 311, or in person at 395 Main St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Anyone registering in person is reminded that they must wear a mask indoors and maintain physical distancing.

Swimming lessons will start on May 9.