Winnipeg police release video of suspect in racist graffiti incident

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a man they believe vandalized several businesses along Pembina Highway with hateful graffiti that included swastikas.

Police say the man vandalized 10 businesses on Pembina, between McGillivray Boulevard and Killarney Avenue, in the early morning hours of July 22.

The businesses included a church, a gift shop, a café and a hair salon.

The matter is being investigated as a hate crime by the major crimes unit of the Winnipeg Police Service, a Thursday news release said.

Police have released a video of a man who appears to be in his 20s or 30s. In the video, he is wearing lime green shorts, a plaid shirt, and a red and white baseball cap, and is carrying a black gym bag.

WATCH | Video from Winnipeg Police Service shows suspect in vandalism:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219. You can also leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 204-786-8477.