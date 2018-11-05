Suspicious package at Broadway office building rendered safe after evacuation, police say

Winnipeg police are examining a suspicious package that prompted the evacuation of an office building Monday.

The police bomb unit was dispatched to a building on Broadway between Edmonton and Carlton Streets, after a call came in about the package at around 11:15 a.m., police said in a Monday evening news release.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, the release said. Some of the surrounding streets were briefly closed as well, including a portion of Broadway.

"At approximately 9 p.m., the package was rendered safe and is now being examined," police said in the news release.

Roads have been re-opened.

The police release said more information in the incident is expected to be available on Tuesday.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).