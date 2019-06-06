Man appeared to be photographing children near Winnipeg school, police say

Winnipeg police are investigating after multiple suspicious incidents near an elementary school, including one in which a man appeared to be photographing or videotaping students at the school.

It's not clear whether the incidents near École St. Germain, a French Immersion school in Winnipeg's St. Vital neighbourhood, are connected, police said in a news release Thursday.

The first incident was on May 24, when a man who appeared to be in his 50s was seen near the school and appeared to be taking photos or video of students engaged in physical activity.

"When approached by staff, the male fled in a new model light blue pickup truck," the news release says.

The man had a medium build with light brown or grey hair.

Then on Wednesday, police were contacted about a man in the same area who was seen speaking to children on the schoolyard.

The individual who reported the incident told police the same man also had been seen on Tuesday, when he appeared to be watching the children.

The man was described as in his late 60s with a medium build. He was riding a yellow bike and wearing a bike helmet and sunglasses.

The Winnipeg police child abuse unit is investigating.

Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).