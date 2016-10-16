Winnipeg crews battle 4 suspicious fires in 30 minutes in North End neighbourhood

A handful of fires that broke out in quick succession overnight are suspicious and have been brought to the attention of police. Winnipeg fire crews say.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to four separate fires in less than 30 minutes in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the city.

The fires broke out between 2:03 and 2:20 a.m. in the area around Battery Street in the North End. The first fire involved a garage and the second one involved debris next to a garage, the release said.

The second two fires involved vehicles. No injuries have been reported and no damage estimates are currently available, the release said.

"All four fires were very quickly knocked down," the city wrote in the release. "Multiple simultaneous fires so close together are considered suspicious and have been brought to the attention of the Winnipeg Police Service."

The news release reminds residents of important arson prevention strategies: