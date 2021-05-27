Winnipeg's Leila Avenue vaccine supersite opens to walk-ins Thursday and Friday

One of two Winnipeg COVID-19 immunization supersites is opening its doors to walk-ins on Thursday and Friday for Manitobans 18 and up.

Adult Manitobans can attend the Winnipeg Soccer Federation North facility at 770 Leila Ave. without an appointment and get vaccinated between 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Walk-ins will get the Moderna vaccine.

Some urban Indigenous immunization clinics have welcomed walk-ins recently, but supersites have generally only accommodated appointment-based vaccinations.

The news came during a Thursday news conference, when Premier Brian Pallister and Manitoba's chief provincial health officer announced public health orders have been extended for two more weeks.

The Winnipeg Soccer Federation North facility vaccination supersite is located at 770 Leila Ave. (John Einarson/CBC)

"The more vaccine uptake we get, the more we're going to protect Manitobans, the sooner we're going to start being able to look at lifting these these restrictions," Pallister said.

Most Manitoba kindergarten to Grade 12 students will also continue working remotely until at least June 7.

On Wednesday, Johanu Botha, operations lead of the provincial vaccine task force, said thousands of appointments remained opened at the Leila Avenue site in Garden City this week. The centre opened earlier this month.

Manitobans are asked to bring their provincial health card and a completed consent form before attending immunization sites.

Those who can't make the walk-in on Thursday or Friday can book future appointments through the province's website or by calling 1-844-626-8222.