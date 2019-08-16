Winnipeg hotel had no carbon monoxide detectors on site during leak: province

A Winnipeg hotel had no carbon monoxide detectors on site at the time of an accidental leak that sent 46 people to hospital this summer, a provincial investigation has found.

Fire crews, paramedics and the city's major incident response vehicle responded to the July 9 leak at a Super 8 on the west side of Winnipeg. There were 52 people and a dog in the Portage Avenue motel at the time. Forty-six people were sent to hospital, including 15 in critical condition, but all of them survived.

The leak was accidental, the Office of the Fire Commissioner said in a release Friday. Its source was a hot water boiler, which was venting in an area that allowed the carbon monoxide to be pulled back into the air exchange system and circulated throughout the hotel, instead of being safely vented.

Carbon monoxide monitors used by Manitoba Hydro and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews found dangerously high readings ranging from 65 parts per million on the main floor, to 190 in the basement where the mechanical room is located, and 380 parts per million on the third floor.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may start to appear at levels above 70 parts per million, while levels above 150 ppm can cause dangerous side effects such as unconsciousness or death, according to health officials.

According to the province, the hotel did not have any carbon monoxide detectors in place at the time of the incident.

The Manitoba Fire Code requires carbon monoxide detection and warning equipment be installed in hotels because of the risk of exposure.

Passed latest inspection

The province says hotels are inspected on a 36-month cycle and the Super 8 was last inspected in May 2018. The city's most recent inspection determined the hotel was compliant with all requirements.

CBC News has contacted the City of Winnipeg for clarification on how the hotel passed its inspection without any CO detectors.

Manitoba Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires said the report highlights the need for the province to work more closely with the city.

"This report underscores the need for increased co-ordination and collaboration with our municipal partners," she said in a release Friday.

"We are working with the City of Winnipeg to further develop standards that will help to prevent life-threatening incidents like this from ever happening again."

Following the incident, the hotel owners, Inn Keepers, installed seven carbon monoxide detectors in public areas and hallways, and three propane and natural gas detectors in areas where gas appliances are used.

CBC News reached out to Inn Keepers, and the company plans to release a statement later today.