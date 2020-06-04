Winnipeg Sun to cease publication of Monday print edition

The Winnipeg Sun is cancelling its Monday print edition.

The Postmedia-owned newspaper announced Thursday its last Monday paper will be printed on June 15. There will be no Monday paper beginning June 22.

"This is a cost savings initiative," Postmedia vice president Phyllise Gelfand said in a statement.

"The cost savings from not printing on this traditionally low revenue day will come from production, print and distribution expenses. No editorial or sales jobs will be affected by these changes."

Other Postmedia titles, including the Regina Leader-Post and the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, are also ceasing publication of Monday print editions.

Due to dwindling revenue, Postmedia has closed a number of weekly papers in Manitoba, including the Altona Red River Valley Echo, Carman Valley Leader, the Interlake Spectator in Gimli, Morden Times, Selkirk Journal, Stonewall Argus & Teulon Times, Winkler Times and the Prairie Farmer.

Monday papers often feature the lowest number of display ads, which serve as the financial lifeblood for regional papers.

The Winnipeg Free Press, which is independently owned by FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership, continues to publish seven days a week but ceased home delivery of its Sunday paper in 2009.