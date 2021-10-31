Dozens in Winnipeg protest military coup in Sudan

Dozens of people gathered outside the Manitoba Legislative Building on Saturday to show support and solidarity with Sudan.

Tens of thousands of people in the northeast African country have been protesting for democracy after Sudan's military seized power on Monday, dissolving a transitional government hours after troops arrested the country's prime minister.

The coup comes more than two years after protestors ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and weeks before the military was supposed to hand over leadership of the council that runs the country to civilians.

Hassan Babiker said the military backed down on that promise, which is what sparked this weekend's solidarity protest in Winnipeg.

"We will continue to protest peacefully until a civilian-led government is installed," said Babiker, an activist who's been living in Canada for nearly 22 years.

"They will be forced to surrender reign of the country to civilians."

A protestor on the Manitoba legislative grounds holds a sign that says, '#IAmSudanRevolution.' (Godlove Kamwa/Radio-Canada)

Babiker said protestors in Winnipeg are hoping to raise awareness among Canadians about what's going on in Sudan and increase pressure on the military, which already faces mounting calls from the U.S. and several Western countries to restore a civilian-led government.

Also on Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the African country, in its largest pro-democracy protest since the military takeover earlier this week.

Three protestors were killed and dozens more injured, including several by live rounds as security forces opened fire in several locations, a doctors' union said.

"They're killing people in the streets," Babiker said.

"We'll be marching for days to come."