Exchange students return to Winnipeg after coronavirus prompts school closures in Japan

Alexandra Pritchard and her mother embraced on the Hug Rug at the Winnipeg airport nearly a month earlier than they were supposed to.

Pritchard, 16, was one of a dozen high school students from the Louis Riel School Division studying in Japan who had to fly home suddently, after the Japanese government called for schools to close until late March — the end of the school year in Japan — to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I'm sad to be home — I wanted to stay longer — but happy to be in Canada while this happens," Pritchard told reporters Friday. "I think the safest place for us right now is at home."

The 12 students from the Louis Riel School Division were participating in an annual exchange program, in a region with no confirmed cases of the COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

None of the students are feeling ill or showing any flu-like symptoms, but the protocols set out by Manitoba Health and Health Canada will be followed and the students will self-monitor for any symptoms, said Christian Michalik, the school division's superintendent.

There have been no reported COVID-19 cases in Manitoba at this point.

While travelling through an airport on their way home, the students went through heat sensors which would pick up signs of a fever, said Pritchard, noting that the group barely knew they were being scanned.

Aside from that, the students had no other screening, the school division said.

The Japanese school the students attended was in an isolated part of the country, Pritchard said, adding that it became more isolated after the schools closed.

"Everything got quiet," she said. "Half the kids went home from the dorms, so it was kind of a ghost town."

Renee Demare, Pritchard's mother, said the students spent their last days in Japan in the dorms.

Although it appears the students will be back in their Winnipeg classrooms on Monday, the sudden news of the closures in Japan jolted Jessica Pierre, whose 16-year-old daughter Mariah was also on the trip.

"I had to sit down for a minute and kind of digest the information I was given," Pierre said, adding that her mind immediately went to what had to be done and who to contact.

"As a parent, you feel powerless to figure out what's going on and you don't know what's happening to your child," she said.

Pierre was eventually able to get in touch with her daughter, and from there it was just a matter of figuring out when and how she was coming home.

School boards across Canada have now cancelled international school trips to protect their students from the coronavirus.

Pritchard has a trip to Europe planned for later this year.

She and her mother are waiting to see if that will be cancelled as well.

