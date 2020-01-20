Residential street parking ban begins Tuesday for snowplowing in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg urges residents to avoid parking on residential streets while its crews are plowing their neighbourhoods, starting Tuesday evening.

Motorists should find out when their street is scheduled for snow clearing, as parking bans roll out in residential areas starting Tuesday at 7 p.m., the city's public works department said in a news release.

No parking is permitted for 12 hours when a parking ban is in effect.

Vehicles found to be in violation may receive a $150 ticket and be towed to a nearby street that is not set to be plowed or that has already been cleared.

To avoid being ticketed or towed, residents should find alternative places to park, such as an off-street driveway, a parking lot or a nearby street that is not slated for cleanup.

The city has designated "snow zones" for different areas, which are each given a letter.

How to know your snow zone

Search the city's online address lookup tool, call 311 or check the Know Your Zone application to find out your snow zone letter.

Parking bans are in effect on this schedule:

7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday: B , J , L , O , S , U , V

, , , , , , Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: A , G , I , P , R

, , , , 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday: C , F , H , K , M , N , Q , T

, , , , , , , Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: D

7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday: E

Contact 311 for assistance finding relocated vehicles, the city said in a news release.