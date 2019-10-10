Part of Stradbrook Avenue closing overnight Friday

Drivers be warned — part of Stradbrook Avenue will temporarily close tomorrow evening, the City of Winnipeg says.

Stradbrook Avenue, between Donald Street and Harkness Avenue, will be closed overnight for crane work, the city said in a news release Thursday.

The closure starts at 7 p.m. Friday and runs until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The city advises drivers to use alternative routes and transit users to follow @transit alerts on Twitter or call 311.