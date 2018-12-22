2nd Stella's Cafe votes to join union

Employees at a second Stella's Cafe location in Winnipeg have voted to unionize.

A release sent to media from UFCW Local 832 late Friday said a majority of the 68 workers at the Sherbrook Street Stella's location said yes to joining the union.

The move follows a vote at the Winnipeg restaurant chain's Osborne Village location Thursday that saw 20 of the 23 employees there also decide to join the union.

"We're glad our new members at the Sherbrook location were able to carry yesterday's momentum forward," said UFCW Local 832 president Jeff Traeger in the release.

"We congratulate all of the hard work and effort these members have put in over the last few weeks, and we look forward to sitting down with everyone in the new year to start the process of building a better Stella's."

Three former Stella's Cafe employees behind an online campaign to bring attention to what they call workplace harassment, unfair treatment of staff, racism, and sexual assault at the Winnipeg restaurant chain have outlined what they'd like to see done about their concerns. 2:43

The votes followed a social media campaign about workplace treatment at the restaurants called Not My Stella's. Shortly after the Instagram account went up in November, dozens of current and former employees posted instances of sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying and abuse from senior staff.

The UFCW will represent all servers, dishwashers, cooks, hosts and baristas at the both locations, according to the union's release.

Stella's has seven locations in Winnipeg and employs more than 500 people in total.

The UFCW is a private-sector union that represents more than 250,000 workers across Canada.

