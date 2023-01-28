2 arrested in drug trafficking bust involving homes in Winnipeg, Ste. Anne

A drug investigation led to police searching two homes in Winnipeg and Ste. Anne, Man., on Friday and arresting two people who were allegedly trafficking cocaine and oxycodone.

Winnipeg police said its guns and gangs unit began investigating the trafficking of cocaine from two residences — one on Alfred Avenue, near Aikins Street, in Winnipeg and the other on Dawson Road in Ste. Anne — earlier in the month, according to a news release issued Saturday.

On Friday night, police visited the two homes with search warrants.

At the Winnipeg home, officers seized 6.7 ounces of cocaine (which it estimates could be valued at $10,000), 100 percocet pills, nearly $18,000 in Canadian money and approximately $25,000 worth of contraband cigarettes.

The RCMP, meanwhile, found several firearms and drug paraphernalia at the Ste. Anne residence.

A man and a woman from Ste. Anne, both 41, were arrested on a number of charges, including posession for the purpose of trafficking and firearm offences.

2 traffic stops result in charges

Earlier on Friday, Winnipeg police conducted a pair of traffic stops that resulted in arrests of other people accused of trafficking drugs.

Shortly after 5 a.m., police noticed a vehicle travelling on Sargent Avenue near Simcoe Street that was making a series of sharp turns, and police said its two passengers were observed "acting suspiciously," according to the release.

Police stopped the vehicle and had the three occupants get out after noticing bear spray on the vehicle's floor. At the time, one of the passengers produced an ID belonging to someone else. He ran away but was detained by an officer following on foot.

A search of the vehicle found two cans of bear spray, 15.9 grams of cocaine, 51 grams of fentanyl and 238 percocet tablets.

The three individuals — a 36-year-old man from Toronto, a 43-year-old man and 32-year-old woman from Winnipeg — were all charged with possessing a weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

Later Friday morning, police stopped a vehicle driven by a man police said is a known gang member with a history of drug trafficking who was suspended from driving.

The driver and a passenger were arrested in the area of Brazier Street and Syndey Avenue, and found to be in possession of 121 various opioid tablets and $6,745 in Canadian money.

Two men, a 25-year-old from Winnipeg and a 49-year-old from East St. Paul, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.