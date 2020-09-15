Winnipeg mayor wants to implement hiring policy to better reflect diversity of community

Mayor Brian Bowman wants to institute a new hiring policy that aims to make City of Winnipeg employees more reflective of the community they serve.

For the first time, Bowman delivered his annual state of the city address virtually Friday. He sat physically distanced from Sheeraj Patel, chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, and the interview looking back on 2020 in Winnipeg was broadcast online.

Among various speaking points, Bowman mentioned he will be introducing a motion at next week's human rights committee meeting that will ask the city to create an equity, diversity and inclusion policy and strategy.

"This is one of the ways in which we ensure that we're doing our part to have an inclusive and equitable workforce in the community, and just to ensure that individuals who interact with our employees and our team … reflects the community and the individuals we serve," Bowman later told reporters.

The city releases an annual workforce diversity report that analyzes the number of employees who identify as women, Indigenous and people of colour, or people with disabilities, and supportive actions in the public service. City employees can self-declare in more than one category.

As of Dec. 31, 2020, there were nearly 10,250 people employed by the City of Winnipeg. But "diversity representation continues to lag behind the labour force population, with the exception of Indigenous people which is slightly higher," the report said.

Slightly over half the population of the Winnipeg metro region are women, just over 12 per cent are Indigenous people, nearly 26 per cent are people of colour and over a third are people with disabilities, according to the report.

The city's workforce in 2020 was about 30 per cent women, nearly 11 per cent Indigenous people, over 16 per cent people of colour and nearly three per cent are people with disabilities. Just over nine per cent identified intersectionality among the groups, the report says.

Bowman's motion, which is publicly available , asks that the public service report to city council within 60 days with an equity, diversity and inclusion policy and strategy.

The strategy should outline the tangible steps that can be delivered to increase equity, diversity and inclusivity in the city's workforce, Bowman said.

Some suggestions listed in the motion include creating an equity and diversity division that reports to the city's director of human resources, creating department-specific equity strategies, and developing a reporting process that tracks diversity in the organization.

The suggestions are based on input received from community organizations involved in the planning of Winnipeg's upcoming Anti-Racism Week, the motion says.

"If all of the programs in the past were successful, we wouldn't need motions like this. The reality is, we do. Our workforce doesn't adequately reflect the community that we serve, so more work is needed," said Bowman Friday.

Bowman's motion notes that systemic racism exists in the City of Winnipeg and that eradicating it requires collective action throughout the organization.

The human rights committee will have to review the motion and agree to recommend it to the executive policy committee and city council. Once the public service reports with a plan and strategy, council would have to vote on it before it becomes official.

State of Winnipeg after 2020

Before the sit-down began, the Chamber of Commerce played a video that the city made a year ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Winnipeg can weather any storm. And when this storm has passed, we'll be stronger than before," Bowman said in the video.

Since then, the city has dealt with two waves of COVID-19, losing 650 residents to the illness to date. The local economy has also taken a significant hit due to pandemic lockdowns. Winnipeg has been under red level public health restrictions since Nov. 2, 2020.

But Winnipeggers should be inspired by how the city as a whole has coped, Bowman said during the address.

"We've seen the care and the concern that Winnipeggers are known for, and we've seen people really step up," he said.

"The sooner we see vaccines in the arms of more Winnipeggers, the sooner we'll have a chance to gather with our friends and family again, and that's why I'm calling on all Winnipeggers to get vaccinated once you are eligible."

The mayor discussed various pandemic support programs, such as deferring penalties on property and business taxes. Tax deferrals will again be provided in 2021.

The city has also approved a six-year, $2.3 billion capital spending plan for things like roads, transit and water and wastewater infrastructure. The plan is designed to create local jobs and tax revenue for the provincial and federal governments, which should help with economic recovery.

Bowman also touched on Bill 37, the Planning Amendment and City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment Act — a controversial piece of provincial legislation proposed last fall.

If approved, it would allow developers and landowners the right to appeal land-use decisions made by municipal councils. A municipal board, whose members would be appointed by the Manitoba government, would decide whether to overturn the decision.

"We want to be sure that local democracy is ultimately successful and you do that by making sure local councils are making the decisions for the communities they serve," Bowman said during his address.

"This controversial legislation contemplates giving unelected, less accountable provincial appointees a veto on planning decisions made by democratically elected local councils. I'm calling on all Winnipeg MLA's, of all political stripes, to stand up for our local democracy."

The mayor wants to work with the provincial government, especially the health ministry given the pandemic, he said. But he will speak out on matters that concern residents he serves and is mandated to protect.

Bowman announced last year that he will not run again in the next municipal election. On Friday, he said he plans to work until the end of his term, working on initiatives such as the one million tree challenge.

But the main objective, he said, is getting Winnipeg through the COVID-19 pandemic.