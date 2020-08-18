Winnipeg StandardAero employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of StandardAero in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the aerospace company confirms to CBC News.

The company was notified of the positive case over the weekend and public health officials have conducted contact tracing to identify anyone who is considered a close contact.

"Upon notification of the test, we also completed an extensive and thorough cleaning of impacted areas," spokesperson Kyle Hultquist said in an email.

"Our best wishes are with anyone who has been impacted and we wish for a healthy recovery."

The international company, which has multiple plant locations in Winnipeg, did not confirm when the employee was last at work or at which location.

"StandardAero is continuing to place employee health and safety as the company's top priority and is continuing to follow all recommended measures and guidance to help protect our employees, families and communities," the statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases in Manitoba is 748, as of Tuesday. There are 235 active cases, including 68 in the Winnipeg health region. The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity average is 1.8 per cent.

There have been 11 deaths related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Manitoba, with the two most recent announced Tuesday.