Winnipeg police investigating 4 weekend stabbings

Winnipeg police say they were called to at least four stabbings this weekend that sent three men and one woman to hospital.

Three of them happened within the same hour, between 1 and 2 a.m. on Saturday, but in different neighbourhoods.

Officers were first called to Ellice Avenue and Sherbrook Street around 1:20 a.m. and found a 31-year-old man with "upper body injuries described as superficial," the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Sunday

Police say it's believed that several suspects approached the man in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street, attacked him with an unknown object and robbed him before running away. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to Stella Walk between King Street and Charles Walk, where they found a 19-year-old man with upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and underwent surgery. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police say in that case, it appears the man was approached by a suspect on Main Street and stabbed in an unprovoked attack. The suspect ran away afterward.

Half an hour later, at 2 a.m., police were called to Austin Street N between Jarvis Street and Selkirk Avenue and located a 35-year-old woman with a stab wound to her lower body. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable condition, according to police.

No arrest has been made in any of the three Saturday stabbings. The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating.

Then early on Sunday, around 1 a.m., a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition after he was found with upper-body injurieson Kate Street between Bannatyne and Elgin avenues. He was later upgraded to stable condition, according to police.

Police say the victim declined further assistance from officers. No arrest has been made in that case.

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone with information about the four stabbings to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).