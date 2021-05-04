3 people stabbed in 8-hour span in Winnipeg

Three people were sent to hospital after a series of stabbings in Winnipeg during a span of just a few hours, starting Monday afternoon.

Police were first called around 4:15 p.m. to the downtown intersection of Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street, where a 22-year-old woman was injured.

Officers provided first aid until the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived and transported the woman to hospital in unstable condition. She has since been upgraded to stable.

Then, around 10:35 p.m., members of the Fire Paramedic Service were flagged down in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue by a man who was stabbed and needed help.

The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable. Police believe the man was attacked and robbed near Salter Street and Flora Avenue in the city's North End.

The third incident also happened in north Winnipeg, about a dozen blocks away.

A 35-year-old man was stabbed near Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street just before 12:30 a.m. and was found lying in the street, police said.

The man, who had also been attacked with bear spray, was transported to hospital in stable condition but refused to provide details to the police about what happened.

"All three incidents are being looked at as separate and unrelated events to each other," police spokesperson Const. Dani McKinnon said Tuesday.

No arrests have yet been made in any of the cases.

Armed man at police HQ

Police also said Tuesday that a portion of the police service's downtown headquarters was evacuated Monday afternoon, after a man with a gun walked into the building.

The man showed up around 3:30 p.m., pacing outside the Graham Avenue headquarters. He appeared to be agitated, police said.

Shortly after, he walked into the vestibule area and told security members he had a firearm.

The firearm was BB gun designed to resemble a Beretta handgun. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The front area of the station was evacuated and officers confronted the man, who threw the weapon to the ground and was taken into custody.

When officers searched the 43-year-old man, they found he was also wearing body armour and had a tactical knife.

The weapon he threw to the ground was a BB gun designed to resemble a Beretta handgun.

The man was taken to a hospital to be medically assessed. He faces charges of possessing weapons, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing body armour.