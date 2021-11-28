Man in critical condition after Saturday morning stabbing: police
A man remains in critical condition after being stabbed late Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.
Victim called to report he had been stabbed just before noon, police say
Officers found the man in his 50s around 11:45 a.m. at Main Street and Logan Avenue after the victim called police to report his own stabbing, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.
Police started giving emergency medical care to the man, who had a severe upper body wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Major crimes unit investigators are looking into the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-3061 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
