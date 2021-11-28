Man in critical condition after Saturday morning stabbing: police

A man remains in critical condition after being stabbed late Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers found the man in his 50s around 11:45 a.m. at Main Street and Logan Avenue after the victim called police to report his own stabbing, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police started giving emergency medical care to the man, who had a severe upper body wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Major crimes unit investigators are looking into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-3061 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

