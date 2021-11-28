Skip to Main Content
Man in critical condition after Saturday morning stabbing: police

A man remains in critical condition after being stabbed late Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Victim called to report he had been stabbed just before noon, police say

The side of a Manitoba ambulance is pictured. Police say a man taken to hospital after being stabbed on Saturday remains in critical condition. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

Officers found the man in his 50s around 11:45 a.m. at Main Street and Logan Avenue after the victim called police to report his own stabbing, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police started giving emergency medical care to the man, who had a severe upper body wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Major crimes unit investigators are looking into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-3061 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

