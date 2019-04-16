Woman charged in William Whyte stabbing

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing that led police to detain several people in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Monday.

Emergency services got a call shortly before 6 p.m. Monday about a man lying on the ground near Magnus Avenue and McGregor Street who appeared to have been assaulted, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The man had suffered upper body injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police say the victim was drinking at the home when he started fighting with several people, including the suspect.

"During the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the upper body and left the residence," police said.

Police said Monday several people were taken into custody.

On Tuesday, police said a woman, 20, had been charged with aggravated assault. She remains in custody.