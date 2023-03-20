Man stabbed with needle while waiting in line for food, Winnipeg police say

A man was stabbed from behind with a needle while waiting in line to order food at a restaurant on Winnipeg's Regent Avenue West on Sunday, police say.

Officers arrived at the restaurant near Panet Road around noon after getting a report that someone had been stabbed with a hypodermic needle, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Monday.

Police said they found the victim, a man in his 60s, and a 34-year-old suspect who appeared intoxicated. The victim told officers he was stabbed behind by the stranger while waiting in line.

He said he then made attempts to distract the suspect and police were contacted.

The 34-year-old Winnipeg woman was charged with assault with a weapon and failing to follow a release order. She was detained in custody, police said.

The victim received precautionary medical attention.