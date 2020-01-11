Winnipeg police investigating major Friday night incident in St. Vital

Winnipeg police are investigating a major incident at a house in the city's St. Vital area.

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning that the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a medical incident on Hindley Avenue at 6:17 p.m. Friday.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, the city spokesperson said. They did not provide an update on the person's condition.

A Winnipeg Police Service officer confirmed to CBC News a serious incident happened Friday evening around 6 p.m., but could not provide further details.

Saturday morning, police and cadet vehicles were stationed in front of and behind a house on Hindley Avenue, between St. Mary's and Fitzpatrick roads.

The house was cordoned off with yellow police tape.