Winnipeg police investigating major Friday night incident in St. Vital
1 person taken to hospital Friday night; police vehicles and tape surrounded small bungalow on Hindley Avenue
Winnipeg police are investigating a major incident at a house in the city's St. Vital area.
A City of Winnipeg spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning that the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a medical incident on Hindley Avenue at 6:17 p.m. Friday.
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, the city spokesperson said. They did not provide an update on the person's condition.
A Winnipeg Police Service officer confirmed to CBC News a serious incident happened Friday evening around 6 p.m., but could not provide further details.
Saturday morning, police and cadet vehicles were stationed in front of and behind a house on Hindley Avenue, between St. Mary's and Fitzpatrick roads.
The house was cordoned off with yellow police tape.