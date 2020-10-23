Skip to Main Content
Suspicious St. Vital house fire sends 3 people to hospital
Manitoba·New

Three people were taken to hospital after a house fire in St. Vital early Friday morning.

Blaze began in front corner bedroom of home on Ashton Avenue near St. Anne's Road, Winnipeg fire chief says

CBC News ·
The area surrounding a home on Ashton Avenue is taped off Friday morning while firefighters worked to put out a fire. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the home on Ashton Avenue near St. Anne's Road at about 4:30 a.m., after reports of a fire.

Signs of smoke could be seen outside a window in a front corner of the house, where the blaze started in a bedroom, Winnipeg fire Chief Gordon Cannelle said.

Five people were inside and four of them escaped before crews arrived, Canelle said. Two men and a woman were taken to hospital, and two are still there.

The fire was mostly out before 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cannelle said the fire is considered suspicious.

With files from Meaghan Ketcheson

