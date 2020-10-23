Suspicious St. Vital house fire sends 3 people to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital after a house fire in St. Vital early Friday morning.
Blaze began in front corner bedroom of home on Ashton Avenue near St. Anne's Road, Winnipeg fire chief says
Emergency crews were called to the home on Ashton Avenue near St. Anne's Road at about 4:30 a.m., after reports of a fire.
Signs of smoke could be seen outside a window in a front corner of the house, where the blaze started in a bedroom, Winnipeg fire Chief Gordon Cannelle said.
Five people were inside and four of them escaped before crews arrived, Canelle said. Two men and a woman were taken to hospital, and two are still there.
The fire was mostly out before 7 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cannelle said the fire is considered suspicious.
