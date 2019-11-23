Man hospitalized after serious assault in St. James strip mall: police

A man was hospitalized in unstable condition after a serious assaulted in the parking lot of a St. James strip mall on Friday night, according to Winnipeg police.

Police were seen late Friday night placing identification markers in a parking lot on Ness Avenue near Moray Street, in front of an Anytime Fitness gym.

At least six police cars were at the location, with witnesses saying they saw multiple canine units in the area, as the police helicopter circled above.

Police said Saturday the incident happened around 11 p.m. and the man's condition has since been upgraded to stable. They confirmed they are continuing to investigate the incident.