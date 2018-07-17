Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont projected to win St. Boniface byelection

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont is projected to become the new representative for the provincial riding of St. Boniface.

The CBC News Decision Desk is projecting Lamont will win the seat left vacant when former NDP premier Greg Selinger resigned in March.

With the win, Lamont would secure a fourth seat for his party in the Manitoba Legislature, earning the Liberals official party status.

The party hasn't held official status since the 1995 provincial election.

As of shortly after 9:15 p.m., Lamont was leading by nearly 600 votes, with 36 of the 49 polls already in.

Lamont is projected to defeat the NDP's Blandine Tona, Progressive Conservative candidate Mamadou Ka and Green Françoise Therrien Vrignon.

Clockwise from left, Liberal Dougald Lamont, New Democrat Blandine Tona, Progressive Conservative Mamadou Ka and Green Françoise Therrien Vrignon were candidates for the St. Boniface constituency. (Radio-Canada)

His win would represent a significant flip for the Winnipeg riding, which was previously an NDP stronghold under Selinger. The former premier had held the riding with strong voter support from 1999 until his resignation.

The outcome would not be a major blow to the Progressive Conservative party. The governing party has 39 seats compared to the NDP's 12 and the Liberals' three, four if Lamont secures the seat as projected.

Sights set on Pallister government

Lamont, a former communications strategist and policy analyst, has spent the past several months watching question period from the gallery because he doesn't have a seat in the legislature.

Earlier this month, Lamont told CBC News the riding's biggest issue is "the Pallister government itself."

"As the leader of a party, we can provide a strong new voice in the legislature to challenge Pallister on a daily basis, and focus on solutions that will work," he said at the time.

Lamont previously ran in St. Boniface and lost to Selinger in 2003.

New rules, strong early turnout

The election was the first time all voters have been required to show identification to prove who they are: either one piece of government-issued photo identification, or two pieces of ID without photos.

Until now, people whose names appeared on the voters list did not need to prove their identity by producing identification, except in advance voting.

An Elections Manitoba official said earlier Tuesday the advanced voting turnout was particularly strong for the riding.

Christiana Jones told CBC that 1,143 people voted in advance, out of at least 12,000 eligible voters.

By comparison, 676 advance ballots were cast out of a potential 11,000 plus in the Point Douglas byelection last June.