City street cleaning operations beginning Monday
The city’s annual spring cleanup operations will start in full next Monday as crews begin sweeping the entire street network, including back lanes.
Some city workers have already started preliminary cleanup activities, focusing on the downtown, major streets, bridges and overpasses.
The full cleanup is expected to take five to six weeks and cost about $6 million.
City crews will also clean up litter and debris in parks, but cleaning of boulevards in residential areas will be limited to areas where there is excessive buildup of sand, the city said in a news release.
Temporary no-parking signs will be placed on some routes ahead of cleaning.
