City of Winnipeg starting spring cleanup Monday

Winnipeggers will soon be saying goodbye to the dust, dirt and debris scattered across the city's streets and sidewalks.

The city says it plans to start its annual spring cleanup Monday at 7 a.m.

Over the next five to six weeks, more than 300 pieces of equipment and 500 workers will clear Winnipeg's streets, bridges, sidewalks, active transportation paths, boulevards and medians, along with cleaning up litter in city parks, a Friday news release said.

The operation costs the city about $6 million each year.

The city is encouraging Winnipeggers to avoid parking on the street when their street is scheduled to be cleaned. It also asks residents to keep an eye out for temporary no-parking signs before they park to avoid being towed or getting a $150 ticket.

Winnipeggers can check the city's residential streets cleanup status map or use the Know Your Zone app to find out when their street will be cleared. Only some streets get temporary no-parking signs before cleanups, the city said.

The city will also be collecting yard waste starting May 1 for homes in collection area A and May 8 for homes in area B. Residents can take their yard waste — packed in any reusable container without a lid, cardboard boxes or paper bags — to the curb once every two weeks on the same day their garbage and recycling is collected.

Alternatively, residents can drop off yard waste at one of the 4R Winnipeg Depots for free.

More information about curbside year collection days can be found at winnipeg.ca/collectioncalendar .

