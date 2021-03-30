Winnipeg camp organizers had to adjust on fly after strong winds blew down outdoor space

Organizers of a spring break camp in Winnipeg were deflated when they learned their outdoor space had blown down overnight.

A spring snowstorm that had passed through Alberta and Saskatchewan hit central Manitoba Monday night. Winnipeg experienced strong winds that reached up to 78 km/h at the airport.

Gymkyds Gymnastics Centre is hosting a camp for children who are off school this week for spring break. They pitched a large tent outdoors to host the camp-goers while adhering to COVID-19 protocols, but the wind brought down the tent.

"It's all just dismantled. It's all crumbled," said Peggy Glassco, owner of the gymnastics centre. "They got rid of anything that was kind of a danger and flying away. The frame is still sitting there, but the actual tent part is gone."

Only 25 kids are allowed inside the gymnastics centre, but there are 40 campers. So the tent, which measures about 9.8 metres by 4.9 metres, would allow some of the kids to be outside, Glassco said.

This is how the tent looked like before it blew over some time Monday night or early Tuesday morning. (Gymkyds Gymnastics Centre/Facebook)

The tent cost $1,000 and was shipped in from Ontario. The husband of one of Glassco's friends, who has set up large tents as a member of the Canadian Forces, pitched the tent in the Gymkyds parking lot last week, she said.

However, with stormy weather in the forecast, Glassco knew there was a chance of the wind might wreck the tent. It was already anchored down by metal rods in the asphalt, but company vans were parked around it for added protection, she said.

But around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, one of the gymnastics coaches informed Glassco the tent had been damaged.

Children were intrigued by the wreckage when they arrived, but Glassco was focused on "coming up with a plan to get these kids through this day, and make sure we could still get to keep them spread out and spaced out," she said.

Fortunately, the landlord of the gymnastics centre, which is located on Beaver Hill Boulevard in the Southdale neighbourhood, also owns an apartment complex next door that had an available common room. He offered the space to the camp for the day, said Glassco.

"I just asked him and said, 'Is there any way we can use the common area room today to take kids for an hour, and then we'll rotate through the day with the kids?' And that's what we've been doing," she said.

"I'm hoping tomorrow just to go back to getting the kids outside, because the wind isn't supposed to be quite as strong tomorrow."

Glassco hasn't checked the insurance on the tent yet, but assumes the deductible and subsequent rate increases wouldn't make it feasible to claim the damage.

In the meantime, she's in the market for another tent — but is first developing a strategy to ensure the next one can withstand the wind.