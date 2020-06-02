Most Winnipeg spray pads reopen on Wednesday

The City of Winnipeg is opening most of its spray pads on Wednesday — with a word of caution.

The facilities will not be sanitized against COVID-19 and on-site washrooms will not be open, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

Physical distancing rules are in place, so users must stay at least two metres from other individuals. That rule does not apply to those living together in the same household.

As well, anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay away from the spray pads.

As of Wednesday, 18 of the 21 spray pads will open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., including statutory holidays. They are free to use.

Those at Old Ex and St. James Assiniboia Centennial will remain closed because the adjacent buildings are still being used by the Province of Manitoba as COVID-19 testing sites. As well, the opening date for the Shaughnessy spray pad has not been determined due to required maintenance work.

Spray pads opening Wednesday are:

Central Park.

Fort Rouge.

Freight House.

Gateway.

Jill Officer Park.

Lindenwoods.

Lindsey Wilson Park.

Machray Park.

Park City West.

Provencher Park.

River Heights.

St. Norbert.

Sturgeon Heights.

Valley Gardens.

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park.

Waverley Heights.

West Kildonan.

Westdale.

Library services

The city will also be opening three libraries on June 8 for people to pick up items they have on hold: Millennium, Henderson, and Pembina Trail.

An expanded reopening is expected in July and will include checkouts and returns at additional library branches.

Three Winnipeg libraries will open June 8 for people to pick up items they had on hold. Expanded services expected in July and will include checkouts and returns at additional library branches. (Daniel Gagne/CBC)

To continue reintroducing more library and recreation programs, the city's community service ambassador program will cease operations on June 6.

The program was introduced April 11, using redeployed staff from the community services department to encourage voluntary compliance with public health orders and city orders in parks.

As the province continues to reduce restrictions in public places, the city has been determined those employees can return to their department and begin working on plans for reopening libraries and recreation.

Bylaw enforcement officers will still be enforcing orders in city parks.