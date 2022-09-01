Winnipeg spray pad season extended amidst late summer heat wave

A late summer heat wave has prompted the City of Winnipeg to keep its spray pads open another week.

On Thursday, the city announced all spray pads will stay open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. until Sept. 11, with the exception of the Michaëlle Jean Park location, which has already closed for the season.

Spray pads were initially scheduled to close for the season on Sept. 5.

Wading pools and outdoor pools that are still open will be closed over the weekend — some by Friday, and some at the end of the day on Monday.

Next week's forecast is calling for hot and sunny weather, with some daytime highs above 30 C.

More from CBC Manitoba:

