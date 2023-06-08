Point Douglas parents want city to open water park to provide relief from extreme heat

Hannah Waite and Tristin Harper walk by the Norquay Community Centre in Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood nearly every day, hoping to see the padlock to the water park has been taken off.

After a prolonged period of extreme heat, they want to play with their young son, Jamie, in the cool water — something they do three times a week when the water park is open.

"He always has friends coming over … and they always get hot. It'd be nice to come to the splash pad and cool down," Waite said.

It's not technically a splash pad, though, according to the City of Winnipeg.

City-owned spray pads started opening in May. City-owned wading pools, which require a lifeguard, won't start opening until July.

The water park at Norquay Community Centre is technically a "wading pool with spray features, not a stand-alone spray pad," and therefore requires staffing, according to Adam Campbell, a communications officer with the City of Winnipeg.

Diane Desormeaux Wright, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 18 years, believes the city is doing more to serve affluent neighbourhoods.

"Not everybody has the accommodation of central air and so on — myself included, because it broke. So when we've been having these 30-plus temperatures, we rely on splash pads," she said.

She says it's not fair "that other communities that have richer … economies have these facilities opened already, and us being in North Point Douglas, we don't. It's a double standard to me."

The closest splash pad to the community centre is at Machray Park, a 30-minute walk or nearly 20-minute bus ride away — something parents say would be a challenge with young children.

Amy Robinson is a mother of five who used the spray pad often when her children were younger.

She wonders why there can't be some sort of compromise where the spray pad features are open and the wading area is closed until staff can be secured.

"It just sometimes feels like Point Douglas has been forgotten about and [is] not a priority," she said. "When they're open in other areas … the question is, why isn't it open in Point Douglas?"

Beverly Collins lives right across the street from the community centre and sees how busy the water park can be during the summer months.

She thinks it should be opened immediately.

"The kids need something to do and they would be a lot cooler," Collins said.

"Get the government to move their butts so we can have it open so the kids will enjoy summer."