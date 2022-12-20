Most of southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning: Environment Canada

Most of southern Manitoba, including the cities of Winnipeg and Brandon, is under an extreme cold warning Tuesday, with extreme wind chills that will continue overnight, Environment Canada says.

Cold temperatures during overnight and early morning periods are expected to last until later in the week, the weather agency says.

Seasonal temperatures are likely to return by the weekend.

The extreme cold warning covers all of southern Manitoba, except the southeastern corner of the province. In the west, it extends as far north as the Porcupine Provincial Forest area.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the following areas were under warnings:

City of Winnipeg.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alsona and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Virden and Souris.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk from frostbite or hypothermia.

Young people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those exercising or working outside and people who are homeless are at even greater risk, Manitoba Health warns.

Environment Canada advises watching out for cold-weather related symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes.

Churchill under blizzard warning

Although not under a cold warning, Churchill is under a blizzard warning, with very poor visibility beginning Tuesday night, says Environment Canada.

A low-pressure system tracking toward the Kivalliq coast will produce strong northerly winds of 50 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 70 km/h.

High winds, combined with snowfall, will reduce visibility to less than 400 metres and make travel hazardhous, says the weather agency.

The orange area is under a blizzard warning. (John Sauder/CBC)

Conditions are expected to remain poor in the Churchill area until Thursday, when winds will slowly weaken.

Blizzard warnings are issued when widespread reduced visibilities of 400 metres or less are expected for at least six hours.