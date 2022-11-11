Winnipeg, southeastern Manitoba digging out after season's 1st significant snowfall

It might be slower going Friday morning, after a dump of snow turned parts of southern Manitoba into a winter wonderland.

Winnipeg is shovelling out from approximately 15 to 20 centimetres of snow, says Environment Canada senior meteorologist Brad Vrolijk. The southeast corner of the city had the most snow, on the higher end of that range.

Outside the city, parts of southeastern Manitoba received between 10 and 25 centimetres. Vrolijk said the higher amounts were in a band stretching from Gretna up to the northeast through Pinawa (which had 21.3 centimetres Thursday night, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS) and Whiteshell Provincial Park (20.6 centimetres).

Gardenton, close to the U.S. border in the southeast, received the most snow, with 26.9 centimetres, according to CoCoRaHS.

With temperatures forecast to be below normal into next week, Vrolijk says this snow is here to stay.

Meanwhile, all highways in southern Manitoba are now open once again, after many were closed due to poor driving conditions Thursday night.

Highway 12 between Steinbach and the U.S. border reopened just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Plows have started clearing highways and city streets.

City crews were out clearing snow near the Winnipeg Cenotaph on Friday morning. (Bert Savard/CBC)

The City of Winnipeg said in a Friday morning news release that major streets, sidewalks, active transportation pathways and back lanes will be cleared based on the city's priority system.

There are no winter parking bans in effect at this point, the city said, but reminded residents they can download the Know Your Zone app, sign up for email notifications or visit the city's snow removal website for updates on parking bans.

More from CBC Manitoba: