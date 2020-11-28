'I think Santa would be really proud': 10-year-old entrepreneur selling socks and donating to charity

A Winnipeg boy turned his dream of entrepreneurship into a reality this fall and, with the help of his parents, he's using some of his success to help others.

Treyton Walcott, 10, launched his business, Super Socks, last month. After his first-ever business loan from his parents in the form of 120 pairs of fun socks, he sold out in about two days.

And for every pair he sold, his parents donated another to Winnipeg's Siloam Mission.

"I feel good about it," said Treyton on Friday, in an interview on CBC Manitoba's Up to Speed.

"It's Christmas, it's jolly and everything, and I think Santa would be really proud."

The socks come in a wide range of prints, from avocados to baseballs. His most popular sellers include tacos, doughnuts, flamingos and french fries.

"I always wanted to be an entrepreneur and I thought, why not [go] into the business of selling socks?" he said.

'If you want to, just go for it'

Treyton's mom, Amie Walcott, said the enterprise has almost turned into a family business, as more and more buyers scoop up the socks.

"The support we've gotten from the community, from all the friends and families we know in the neighborhood ... It's just been amazing," she said Friday.

"It's just been so exciting and we've had fun doing it. And yes, we've got 400 more pairs arriving on Monday, which are all spoken for and sold already."

As the sales pile up, Amie said she and Treyton's dad have had to adapt their donation approach. After the first 120 socks sold, they decided to donate a part of his profits, instead of more socks.

She's looking into what other items Siloam Mission might appreciate receiving, so they can donate something other than socks if needed.

As for what's next for him in the business world, Treyton said only time will tell.

"I don't know. I guess the future will take me to that answer."

His advice to others dreaming of entrepreneurship?

"No matter how young or how old, if you want to, just go for it."