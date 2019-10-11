Wintry wallop for Winnipeg leaves whack of cancellations in its wake

A wild snowstorm that has knocked out trees and power lines has left much of Winnipeg at a standstill Friday, with a slate of closures and expected delays.

Travel is significantly delayed as city crews have fanned out to plow streets.

Winnipeg Transit is anticipating delays throughout the city. As of 11 a.m. Friday, nine departures and nine arriving flights at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International airport had been cancelled.

Assiniboine Park Zoo said it will be closed Friday because of power failures and other challenges, as will The Park Cafe and other amenities like the English Garden.

Manitoba Public Insurance says its Main Street Service Centre is closed due to an outage that left more than 26,000 Winnipeggers in the dark as of 10 a.m. Appointments can be rescheduled at no cost, MPI said.

Tree branches weighed down by wet, heavy snow have fallen throughout the city, including on Spence Street. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

The storm has closed schools in several Manitoba school divisions, and has also affected post-secondary schools in the city.

Classes at a number of University of Manitoba buildings on the Fort Garry campus have been cancelled due to a power outage. That includes the Biological Sciences building and the Max Bell Centre. Power is expected to be restored to all buildings by 4 p.m.

Outages have also prompted the cancellation of all classes at Canadian Mennonite University.

Winnipeg police officers are directing traffic at several city intersections where power was knocked out.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, meanwhile, is postponing a scheduled open house until Oct. 19 because of the weather and higher than normal call volumes.