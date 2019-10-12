Snowstorm forces closure, relocation of dozens of Manitoba advance election polls

The snowstorm that hit Manitoba this week not only caused damage to homes, vehicles, and power lines and closed highways — it's also forced a handful of federal election advance polling stations in Winnipeg to relocate, and closed many others around the province.

Advance polling stations at the Sergeant Tommy Prince Community Centre and the Norquay Community Centre have both been moved to 413 McPhillips St., an Elections Canada spokesperson told CBC News Saturday.

And the St. Vital/St. Boniface polling station at Club Eclipse '79 on de la Cathedrale Avenue was moved to the Notre Dame Community Centre at 271 de la Cathedrale.

Meanwhile, several advance polls in the ridings of Brandon-Souris, Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa, Portage-Lisgar, Provencher, and Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman were closed Saturday, according to Elections Canada's website.

"The chief electoral officer has authorized the close or delayed opening of certain polling places in Manitoba due to winter conditions and power outages. Before heading to a polling place, make sure it is safe to do so," the website says.

A spokesperson from Elections Canada says people planning to vote in advance polls Saturday should check the Elections Canada website to find their polling station, then call that office to make sure it's open.

Elections Canada said more information will be released as it's available.

Advance voting ahead of the Oct. 21 federal election began on Wednesday. Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day from now until Oct. 14 at assigned polling stations.