Overnight snow route parking ban begins in Winnipeg
As of Sunday, vehicles aren't allowed to park on streets designated as snow routes between 2 and 7 a.m.
Vehicles may not park on snow routes between 2 and 7 a.m. starting Sunday
Winnipeg's annual snow route parking ban takes effect at 2 a.m. Sunday, the city said in a news release.
As of Dec. 1, vehicles are not allowed to park on streets designated as snow routes between 2 and 7 a.m. This season's snow route ban ends on Feb. 29 of next year.
The release said snow routes are a top priority for snow clearing to make sure emergency vehicles can navigate quickly and safely around the city, which is why it's important that vehicles are not parked on snow routes overnight.
Snow routes are clearly marked with signage, the city says. Owners of vehicles that violate the parking ban can be given a $100 ticket, and the vehicles may be towed.
You can find more information on the snow route parking ban at the city's website.
