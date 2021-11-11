City to begin plowing Winnipeg streets, sidewalks Thursday evening
Snow plows will begin clearing Winnipeg’s streets, sidewalks and active transportation routes Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
Back lane plowing set to start Friday morning
There are currently no winter parking bans in effect.
Crews will most likely begin clearing back lanes Friday morning at 7 a.m.
The city will start by clearing Priority 1 sidewalks and active transportation paths, Priority 2 and Priority 3 active transportation routes and adjacent sidewalks and Priority 2 roads.
A map displaying the various priority levels, as well as an interactive snow clearing status map, are available on the City of Winnipeg website.
