City to begin plowing Winnipeg streets, sidewalks Thursday evening

Snowplows will begin clearing Winnipeg's streets, sidewalks and active transportation routes Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

There are currently no winter parking bans in effect.

Crews will most likely begin clearing back lanes Friday morning at 7 a.m.

The city will start by clearing Priority 1 sidewalks and active transportation paths, Priority 2 and Priority 3 active transportation routes and adjacent sidewalks and Priority 2 roads.

A map displaying the various priority levels , as well as an interactive snow clearing status map , are available on the City of Winnipeg website.

More from CBC Manitoba: