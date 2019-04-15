Winnipeg in April? Guess it's white out
Jets down 2 games to 1 in playoff series, floodwaters rising, and now it's snowing
Winnipeggers woke up to a wet, soggy and snowy spring morning on Monday.
The wintry blast is expected to clear up later in the day, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 10 C, but the city was snow-covered during the morning commute.
It being Winnipeg in spring, however, the snow is supposed to give way to a chance of showers in the evening with a possibility of thunderstorms.
All this as the Red River neared the level considered a moderate flood by the City of Winnipeg.
The water at James Avenue in downtown Winnipeg was close to 18 feet above normal winter ice levels early Monday morning.
The province started operating the Red River Floodway on the weekend, which protects the city from major flooding.
But at least the Jets won on the weekend, which means Winnipeggers will get another NHL playoffs home game — and another chance to celebrate the kind of Whiteout the Jets-mad city loves.
The St. Louis Blues are up two games to one in the teams' first-round, best-of-seven NHL playoff series.
