Winnipeg Harvest receives spud-tacular surprise from local poutineries

Two local Smoke's Poutineries locations surprised Winnipeg Harvest Monday afternoon with a spud-tacular donation.

The Smoke's locations on Regent Avenue West and Albert Street in Winnipeg's Exchange district collaborated to surprise Harvest with a donation of nearly 320 kilograms (or 700 pounds) worth of potatoes.

The donation is to celebrate "Chris-Kwan-Kah," says Cathy Hudson, owner of the Smoke's Poutinerie on Regent Avenue West, which celebrates three holidays: Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukah.

"At this time of year, it's always great to spend a little bit of your personal time to give back to the community," Hudson said.

"It's an absolute wonderful feeling."

Hudson said the tradition has been going on for several years, though she is not sure for how many.

The potato is a staple of many holiday feasts, and Harvest places many of them in their holiday hampers, so the "unexpected surprise" helps a lot, said spokesperson Kiersten Haight.

"Nobody deserves to go hungry — especially around the holidays," Haight said.

"Potatoes are a really versatile thing that can be used in so many different dishes, and aren't too difficult to cook... so this is really, really excellent and amazing."

Haight said the donated potatoes would likely be shipped out Monday.

For those wanting to donate, Harvest always looks for canned fruits, vegetables and proteins, as well as non-perishable items like peanut butter and pasta sauce, Haight said.

She said that, although all donations are appreciated, it's important that people donate year-round as well because people go hungry every day.

Smoke's Poutinerie, in general, donated approximately 5,900 kilograms (or 13,000 pounds) of potatoes across Canada in 2019.