Winnipeg to start testing technology to improve cellular reception, support 5G service

Winnipeg will soon test "small cell" technology to improve cellular reception in parts of Winnipeg, ahead of a possible future transition to 5G service.

According to a city report, the devices will augment traditional "macro cell" towers that serve existing 4G networks.

The small boxes can be placed at a building or atop a traffic signal or other pole, Doug Hamm, City of Winnipeg manager of connectivity, wrote in the report.

Read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

