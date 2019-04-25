Bell MTS Place skywalk to close all summer for renovations

A busy section of downtown Winnipeg's skywalk system is set to close for the summer.

The Bell MTS Place skywalk connecting Portage Place and Cityplace along Hargrave Street, through the area — including the bridge to Cityplace — will be closed for renovations starting May 6.

True North Sports & Entertainment, which owns and operates the downtown arena, says the renovations will include new flooring and an upgrade to lighting and the skywalk's colour scheme.

"The result will be a brighter and more durable space designed to withstand the heavy volume of foot traffic," reads a release from True North.

The work, part of True North's multi-year improvement plan for Bell MTS Place, is expected to leave the skywalk closed until September.

