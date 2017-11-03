'Just like magic': Step behind the scenes in the making of a Winnipeg elementary school's winter concert

On a cold December evening in Winnipeg, applause is ringing through Sister MacNamara School.

Hundreds of audience members are cheering and filming on their phones as students belt out the last words of the final number in their winter concert.

"It's the most wonderful time of year in the whole wide world," principal Debbie Lenhardt-Mair tells the crowd.

But holiday magic like this doesn't just happen. This year, the elementary schools allowed CBC behind the scenes to see what goes into making a winter concert.

By the numbers, here's the breakdown:

More than 100 hours spent listening to holiday music and hunting for the right costumes and props (starting in the summer).

165 hours rehearsing with children.

740 holiday cookies baked and eaten.

150 pairs of reindeer antlers distributed and 60 Christmas tree hats decorated.

All 600 raffle tickets sold.

For music teacher Krista Mendres, all of the work — from picking the perfect songs, to the hours of echoing song lyrics and walking through choreography — is worth it to see concert-ready kids.

"I see the progress right away, because they've got the melody in their ear and they've got the words and the dance moves," she said. "It's just like magic when it all comes together."

Thursday, Dec. 12 — 5 days from show day

At 10:30 a.m., Mendres is in her music room, readying for one of the final rehearsals before the show on Wednesday evening.

A few minutes later, two classes of Grade 1 students start filing into the room, already in their concert lineups and giggling as they assemble on the bleachers. They've already been rehearsing their numbers — Decorate the Tree and Reindeer Love to Boogie — for a solid month.

But they still burst into laughter when one student, Janelli, gets kitted out in the Christmas tree costume, which Mendres pulled as a hand-me-down from her mother's time as a music teacher in the '80s.

Before 11 a.m., the Grade 1s are already filing out and the Grade 5s are on their way in. They're going to rehearse their own song, A Nice, Nice Christmas, and the finale number, December in Canada, which the whole school will sing as a group.

"Sometimes they lose focus … rehearsals can be grueling," Mendres says. "I think the secret is to keep smiling and to have fun.

Mendres has been listening to holiday music since the summertime, which is when she starts preparing for the concert.

"I'm always thinking Christmas … throughout the whole year," she says.

"For a lot of our students English is not their first language. So I try to pick some songs that have basic vocabulary … They pick up the words quickly when it's paired up with music. It's a good way for them to learn English."

Friday, Dec. 13 — 4 days from show day

Right after morning recess, the Grade 1 classes are working on their costumes. They're making Christmas tree hats, adding sparkles and stickers to green construction paper wrapped in a cone.

Grade 1 student Soreti says she's a little bit nervous, but she's already got a plan: pretend no one is there, so she doesn't feel scared.

Another Grade 1 student, Sophie, says it's OK to feel nervous.

"Don't worry," she says. "I can help you."

In the Grade 5 classroom, students are working on murals, snowflakes and other decorations that will go around the gym where they'll perform.

Student Vernice says she thinks they need to work on singing louder and more clearly. She adds she's nervous because of the expected crowd.

But her classmate Aycer says he's ready. His mom and sister are all set to come watch him perform.

"They think it's going to be awesome," he says. "I think it's going to be awesome as well."

Wednesday, Dec. 18 — 5 hours from showtime

At 1:15 p.m., with just a few hours til showtime, students are filing into the gym for their final rehearsal.

Mendres is at the helm of it all, and she says she feels like her team is ready.

"We had some rehearsals this morning and things went fairly smoothly, so I'm confident that things will go well," she says.

After the rehearsal, there are still a few bugs — timing and volume — but they can be fixed before kids take the stage at 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening — showtime

By 5:40 p.m., a crowd of parents and family members is building at the doors of the school. When they open, concert-goers hustle in and are handed programs with numbers printed on them for a raffle.

By 5:59 p.m., more than 425 community members are seated in the audience. A minute later, Sister MacNamara principal Debbie Lendhardt-Mair takes the stage and it's showtime.

The concert concludes with the entire school singing December in Canada. Right before the final chorus, Lenhardt-Mair steps to the mic and wishes the crowd a happy holiday season.

"Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Ramadan, St. Nicholas Day, Chinese New Year or the coming of the Winter Solstice or all of the above, we hope you have a wonderful December," she says. "Happy New Year to 2020."