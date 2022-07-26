Hole-y moley! Large sinkhole develops on West End street in Winnipeg
Police would like people to stay away from a large sinkhole in the middle of a road in Winnipeg's Minto neighbourhood.
Curb lanes still usable on St. Matthews Avenue at Spruce Street, but police ask people to avoid spot
City of Winnipeg crews have blocked off the inner lanes of St. Matthews Avenue at Spruce Street.
The curb lanes are still usable, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
CBC News has asked the City of Winnipeg for information on the cause of the crater and an update on repair efforts but didn't immediately receive a response.
Last week, police shut down a north Winnipeg intersection over a "massive sinkhole" at Salter Street and Inkster Boulevard.
