'I'll text my love your way': Winnipeg teen sings about missed milestones

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and shut down the province in spring, CBC Manitoba's Creator Network partnered with Just TV at the Broadway Community Centre for a video storytelling project.

We asked young filmmakers to create quarantine- or pandemic-themed short videos.

Graduation Day by Tuva Bergstrom is one in a series of video projects created by Just TV participants in collaboration with CBC. More projects will be published in the coming weeks and months.

Just TV is a video and audio training and mentorship program for youth and young adults provided by Broadway Neighbourhood Centre.

Tuva Bergstrom (Submitted by Tuva Bergstrom)

Here's what Tuva Bergstrom said about her film:

The video is a compilation of the parts of my life that keep my spirits up and remind me to be grateful for all of the amazing people I have in my life.

Graduation Day was one of the more upbeat songs I've ever written. I wrote the song about the current pandemic and how social distancing is changing the way society functions.

I wanted to write a song out of the point of view of all of the graduates who didn't get that special day to go to convocation and throw their caps in the air.

For high school students, and especially the graduates, all of these changes in the world may seem terrifying or stressful. I wanted the video for Graduation Day to feel familiar and normal to teenagers like me.

About the filmmaker

Tuva Bergstrom is a singer-songwriter from Winnipeg. Tuva's music explores many different genres and highlights feelings such as heartbreak, revenge, loneliness and hope.

She began her musical journey at 13, when she performed at various showcases with the help of Just TV. In December 2019, she released her single Break-up Over the Holidays, and participated in CBC Manitoba's POV (Point of View) Project, creating an audio documentary on the local Winnipeg scene.