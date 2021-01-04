Winnipeg's Siloam Mission brings in newly-created director of Indigenous relations

A Winnipeg non-profit has created a new position as it aims to build more meaningful relationships with members of the Indigenous community.

Siloam Mission welcomed Christine Vanagas Monday as the new director of Indigenous relations for the Christian-based service organization which serves vulnerable Manitobans.

Vanagas is Anishinaabekwe from Long Plain First Nation, which is less approximately 80 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

"I was really excited with the diversity of the role and what Siloam wants to accomplish for not only the Indigenous clients, but the Indigenous staff as well and making it align with its mandate," Vanagas said.

Her hiring comes in the wake of the 2021 Laborero Report commissioned by Siloam's board of directors, which found both Indigenous staff and clients saw a need for more culturally-informed Indigenous programming.

The report also made several recommendations, including the need for developing stronger partnerships with Indigenous people.

Vanagas comes to Siloam from her role as governance secretary for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, working with closely with residential school survivors and other special projects. She also worked to address homelessness among Indigenous persons with the Hamilton Executive Directors Aboriginal Coalition in southern Ontario.

She believes her past experiences will serve her well as Siloam attempts to create stronger ties with the organization's clientele — both Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

"They were taking this on as an organization and really allowing themselves through the work they did through their consultant of being vulnerable and looking at where they can make changes," Varagas said. "And I think that looked like a great thing to be part of."

She wants to have dialogue with staff and clients to create a vision of what that looks like for Siloam, and she wants clients to see themselves reflected in the programming.

Varagas is "feeling that energy" and a real desire to see good things for Siloam going forward.

Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, Siloam's chief executive officer, calls the hiring of an Indigenous relations director a "huge step" in terms of the organization's commitment to working work the Indigenous community.

She likes the fact that Varagas is informed and engaged in what Siloam wants to go, including the need to try and think seven generations ahead.

"At Siloam, we don't want our reconciliation work to be in a silo," Blaikie Whitecloud said.

"We want it to be embedded throughout all of the ways that the organization operates."

WATCH | Siloam Mission CEO resigns and board chair steps down as organization commits to reconciliation: