Men shot, stabbed near big Winnipeg sign at The Forks, police say
Winnipeg police believe a man who was shot and another who was stabbed were injured near the big Winnipeg sign beside Scotia Bank Stage at The Forks early Thursday morning.
Investigators believe pair managed to get to The Forks Market building to call for help after incident at sign
Two men were rushed to hospital after being stabbed and shot near the big "Winnipeg" sign at The Forks shortly after Canada Day came to a close, police say.
Officers were called to The Forks around 12:30 a.m. Thursday after getting reports that a man had been shot.
They arrived to find two injured men — one shot, one stabbed — at The Forks Market building. Both were taken to hospital and have been upgraded to stable condition.
Police believe the incident happened near the Winnipeg sign and the pair was able to make it to The Forks Market, where officers were called.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
