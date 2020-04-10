Winnipeg man accused of shooting at pair from vehicle charged with attempted murder

Police have charged a Winnipeg man with attempted murder, accusing him of shooting at two people he knows in a vehicle on Wednesday, injuring one and narrowly missing the other.

The 23-year-old has been charged with 11 offences, including two counts each of attempted murder, firing a restricted gun with intent and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police were called Wednesday at about 11:50 p.m. after reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound who arrived at the doors of Misericordia Health Centre. He was treated by fire-paramedics on site before being moved to the Health Sciences Centre in stable condition.

Investigators now believe that the accused drove to a neighbourhood in St. James-Assiniboia and got into a dispute with the man and woman, who were in a different vehicle.

Police say the 23-year-old shot at their vehicle, hitting the man but missing the female passenger, and then chased the pair in his vehicle while continuing to shoot at them as they sped off.

The pair escaped and made it to Misericordia.

Police later arrested the alleged shooter, who remains in custody.